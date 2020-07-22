31940 Del Cielo Este Unit A5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Darling Upstairs Unit Condo in Private HOA Community, Private Garage Space, Great Commuter Location, Awesome Views! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.



In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the “Contact Us” button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a private showing. Please do not proceed without an appointment, tenants/owners may still be residing on property.



Darling Upstairs Unit Condo in the Private Casa Vista Villas HOA Community of Bonsall, CA.

Great Location, Quiet, Close to 76 Fwy, and the back way to I-15. Easily accessible to Camp Pendleton's front Oceanside gate and Fallbrook back gate. Bonsall School District! Water / Trash / HOA Dues All Included in Rent! Brand New LG Kitchen Appliances Package Just Installed!



It offers 2 Beds / 2 Baths / 1050 Square Feet / Large Balcony with Amazing Views Looking out over Bonsall and the San Luis Rey River Valley, with slider access off the living room and both bedrooms!



It is being offered at $1795 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $1895 will be due at time of acceptance.

First month’s rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Brand New All Matching Kitchen Appliance Package Just Installed!

It Includes Brand new Electric stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher!



Appliances Not Included in unit are Washer and Dryer. Access for Washer and Dryer are downstairs within the Unit A Building for tenant use.



Water / Trash / HOA Dues all Included in Rent!



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric through SDGE.



This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.



Interested in nearby schools, check out www.greatschools.org for more info!



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



A Renter’s Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.



This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



Village Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



*** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? ***

We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS!

Feel free to call us directly at (760) 522-7917 to learn more about our services.

We are here and happy to help you each step of the way!

www.VPMhomes.com



(RLNE5976856)