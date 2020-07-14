All apartments in Bonsall
Find more places like 1435 Wild Acres Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonsall, CA
/
1435 Wild Acres Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 PM

1435 Wild Acres Road

1435 Wild Acres Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1435 Wild Acres Road, Bonsall, CA 92084
Bonsall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful sunsets and quiet seclusion on an 8 acre avocado ranch. Studio loft set in an avocado grove, perched at the top of Gopher canyon with view all the way down to the ocean from private balcony. Studio is located above a detached garage for the Main House. Wild and remote yet minutes to the freeway. Washer and dryer are shared in the garage. Driveway parking for one car only. 20-25 minutes to beach or back gate Camp Pendelton. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available 7/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Wild Acres Road have any available units?
1435 Wild Acres Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 1435 Wild Acres Road have?
Some of 1435 Wild Acres Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Wild Acres Road currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Wild Acres Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Wild Acres Road pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Wild Acres Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonsall.
Does 1435 Wild Acres Road offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Wild Acres Road offers parking.
Does 1435 Wild Acres Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 Wild Acres Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Wild Acres Road have a pool?
No, 1435 Wild Acres Road does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Wild Acres Road have accessible units?
No, 1435 Wild Acres Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Wild Acres Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Wild Acres Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Wild Acres Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Wild Acres Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAFallbrook, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAMurrieta, CAFairbanks Ranch, CASolana Beach, CARamona, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAWildomar, CALakeland Village, CALake Elsinore, CAMenifee, CASan Clemente, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College