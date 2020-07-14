1435 Wild Acres Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful sunsets and quiet seclusion on an 8 acre avocado ranch. Studio loft set in an avocado grove, perched at the top of Gopher canyon with view all the way down to the ocean from private balcony. Studio is located above a detached garage for the Main House. Wild and remote yet minutes to the freeway. Washer and dryer are shared in the garage. Driveway parking for one car only. 20-25 minutes to beach or back gate Camp Pendelton. Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available 7/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.