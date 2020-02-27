1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom attached guest house on Little Gopher Canyon Road as you enter Bonsall. Located across from the Palomar Valley Rider’s Club equestrian facilities. French doors open to the front patio with great views of the property and valley. Tile flooring, ceiling fans, and custom paint throughout. Home has a private patio perfect for a BBQ. New appliances include the refrigerator and washer & dryer. Water, trash, and SDG&E included in the rent! One pet may be allowed upon approval. Shared property with the homeowner in the main house. Homeowner has animals on the property.



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

