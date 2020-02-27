All apartments in Bonsall
1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:23 PM

1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road

1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road, Bonsall, CA 92084
Bonsall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom attached guest house on Little Gopher Canyon Road as you enter Bonsall. Located across from the Palomar Valley Rider’s Club equestrian facilities. French doors open to the front patio with great views of the property and valley. Tile flooring, ceiling fans, and custom paint throughout. Home has a private patio perfect for a BBQ. New appliances include the refrigerator and washer & dryer. Water, trash, and SDG&E included in the rent! One pet may be allowed upon approval. Shared property with the homeowner in the main house. Homeowner has animals on the property.

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road have any available units?
1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road have?
Some of 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Little Gopher Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
