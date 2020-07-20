6062 Central Ave

Amenities
Executive Home! upgraded kitchen-Stainless Steel Appliances-Granite Counter tops -Family Room! Big Dining Room & Living Room! 1/2 bath & Laundry room downstairs to hook up your washer & dryer! 4 large bedrooms & 2 Baths upstairs! Newly Painted -Wood Floors & Window Shutters Throughout! Newer Central Heater & Air Conditioner! Large Corner Lot Fully Fenced Back Yard for kids & entertaining! Popular Bonita community Move in Now! $3,000 Deposit $3,300 Monthly Rent - One Year Lease! Call Tim 619-417-7653