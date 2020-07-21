All apartments in Bonita
5974 Steeplechase Rd

5974 Steeplechase Road · No Longer Available
Location

5974 Steeplechase Road, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Bonita Highlands home with pool/spa. Single story. Updated kitchen. Open family room/kitchen/dining area with simulated wood floor, vaulted ceiling opens to pool/spa area. Formal living room with carpet. Optional room off entry can be office/guest room. Large 3 car garage with extra built in storage. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, a/c, low maintenance yard. Pool/spa with child safety fence. Master looks out over pool/spa area with sliding patio door, custom closet organizer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5974 Steeplechase Rd have any available units?
5974 Steeplechase Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5974 Steeplechase Rd have?
Some of 5974 Steeplechase Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5974 Steeplechase Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5974 Steeplechase Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5974 Steeplechase Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5974 Steeplechase Rd is not pet friendly.
Does 5974 Steeplechase Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5974 Steeplechase Rd offers parking.
Does 5974 Steeplechase Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5974 Steeplechase Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5974 Steeplechase Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5974 Steeplechase Rd has a pool.
Does 5974 Steeplechase Rd have accessible units?
No, 5974 Steeplechase Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5974 Steeplechase Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5974 Steeplechase Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5974 Steeplechase Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5974 Steeplechase Rd has units with air conditioning.
