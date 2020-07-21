5974 Steeplechase Rd

Amenities

Bonita Highlands home with pool/spa. Single story. Updated kitchen. Open family room/kitchen/dining area with simulated wood floor, vaulted ceiling opens to pool/spa area. Formal living room with carpet. Optional room off entry can be office/guest room. Large 3 car garage with extra built in storage. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, a/c, low maintenance yard. Pool/spa with child safety fence. Master looks out over pool/spa area with sliding patio door, custom closet organizer.