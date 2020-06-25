4519 Cresta Verde Lane

Amenities
4 Bed-3.5 Bath Single Story Home in Bonita with a pool. - Spacious, single story home located in Bonita. Just minutes to Rohr Park, dining, shopping and more.
This home has wood and carpet flooring. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. There is ample amounts of cabinet and counter top space.
There is a family room with a gas burning fireplace, central air conditioning, forced heating and plenty of windows for cross breeze. Home has custom built in cabinets, custom wainscoting and crown molding. The washer and dryer are provided for tenants use. Enjoy the fenced in backyard with a patio, BBQ, pool, spa and full bathroom outside near pool.
Renters insurance required upon move in. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.
2 year lease or 1 year minimum
PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords
Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.
Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5785889)