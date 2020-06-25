4519 Cresta Verde Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

4 Bed-3.5 Bath Single Story Home in Bonita with a pool. - Spacious, single story home located in Bonita. Just minutes to Rohr Park, dining, shopping and more.



This home has wood and carpet flooring. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. There is ample amounts of cabinet and counter top space.



There is a family room with a gas burning fireplace, central air conditioning, forced heating and plenty of windows for cross breeze. Home has custom built in cabinets, custom wainscoting and crown molding. The washer and dryer are provided for tenants use. Enjoy the fenced in backyard with a patio, BBQ, pool, spa and full bathroom outside near pool.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



2 year lease or 1 year minimum



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



