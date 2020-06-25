All apartments in Bonita
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

4519 Cresta Verde Lane

4519 Cresta Verde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4519 Cresta Verde Lane, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
4 Bed-3.5 Bath Single Story Home in Bonita with a pool. - Spacious, single story home located in Bonita. Just minutes to Rohr Park, dining, shopping and more.

This home has wood and carpet flooring. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. There is ample amounts of cabinet and counter top space.

There is a family room with a gas burning fireplace, central air conditioning, forced heating and plenty of windows for cross breeze. Home has custom built in cabinets, custom wainscoting and crown molding. The washer and dryer are provided for tenants use. Enjoy the fenced in backyard with a patio, BBQ, pool, spa and full bathroom outside near pool.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

2 year lease or 1 year minimum

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Cresta Verde Lane have any available units?
4519 Cresta Verde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 4519 Cresta Verde Lane have?
Some of 4519 Cresta Verde Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 Cresta Verde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Cresta Verde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Cresta Verde Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4519 Cresta Verde Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita.
Does 4519 Cresta Verde Lane offer parking?
No, 4519 Cresta Verde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4519 Cresta Verde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4519 Cresta Verde Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Cresta Verde Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4519 Cresta Verde Lane has a pool.
Does 4519 Cresta Verde Lane have accessible units?
No, 4519 Cresta Verde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Cresta Verde Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 Cresta Verde Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4519 Cresta Verde Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4519 Cresta Verde Lane has units with air conditioning.
