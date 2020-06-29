All apartments in Bonita
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:41 PM

4053 Timrick Lane

4053 Timrick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4053 Timrick Lane, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Bonita Living! Newly remodeled & immaculate 4 bed, 3 bath, 2500 sqft home on 1/2 + acre lot w/views. New interior paint, flooring, carpet, master bath tub/shower tile, dishwasher, sinks, faucets, toilets, fencing, landscaping & sprinkler system, landlord to provide gardener. Vaulted ceilings, marble flooring in entry, wood shutters, 2 fireplaces, spacious kitchen w/ island, big pantry, nook. Full bed/bath downstairs, separate laundry rm, 3 car gar, A/C. No pets, non-smoking unit, available soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4053 Timrick Lane have any available units?
4053 Timrick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 4053 Timrick Lane have?
Some of 4053 Timrick Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4053 Timrick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4053 Timrick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4053 Timrick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4053 Timrick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita.
Does 4053 Timrick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4053 Timrick Lane offers parking.
Does 4053 Timrick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4053 Timrick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4053 Timrick Lane have a pool?
No, 4053 Timrick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4053 Timrick Lane have accessible units?
No, 4053 Timrick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4053 Timrick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4053 Timrick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4053 Timrick Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4053 Timrick Lane has units with air conditioning.
