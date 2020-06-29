4053 Timrick Lane

Amenities
Beautiful Bonita Living! Newly remodeled & immaculate 4 bed, 3 bath, 2500 sqft home on 1/2 + acre lot w/views. New interior paint, flooring, carpet, master bath tub/shower tile, dishwasher, sinks, faucets, toilets, fencing, landscaping & sprinkler system, landlord to provide gardener. Vaulted ceilings, marble flooring in entry, wood shutters, 2 fireplaces, spacious kitchen w/ island, big pantry, nook. Full bed/bath downstairs, separate laundry rm, 3 car gar, A/C. No pets, non-smoking unit, available soon.