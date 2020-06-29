All apartments in Bonita
3625 Wild Oats Ln

3625 Wild Oats Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3625 Wild Oats Lane, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3625 Wild Oats Ln Available 10/14/19 4 BR/ 2.5 BA 2429 SQFT Bonita Apartment -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Wild Oats Ln have any available units?
3625 Wild Oats Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
Is 3625 Wild Oats Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Wild Oats Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Wild Oats Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3625 Wild Oats Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita.
Does 3625 Wild Oats Ln offer parking?
No, 3625 Wild Oats Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3625 Wild Oats Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Wild Oats Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Wild Oats Ln have a pool?
No, 3625 Wild Oats Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Wild Oats Ln have accessible units?
No, 3625 Wild Oats Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Wild Oats Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 Wild Oats Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 Wild Oats Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 Wild Oats Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
