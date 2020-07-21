All apartments in Bonita
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM

3250 Holly Way

3250 Holly Way · No Longer Available
Location

3250 Holly Way, Bonita, CA 91910
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Please call listing agent Paul Ferrell, Park Pacific Properties (858) 449-5090 for more information or showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 Holly Way have any available units?
3250 Holly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 3250 Holly Way have?
Some of 3250 Holly Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 Holly Way currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Holly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 Holly Way pet-friendly?
No, 3250 Holly Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita.
Does 3250 Holly Way offer parking?
Yes, 3250 Holly Way offers parking.
Does 3250 Holly Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3250 Holly Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 Holly Way have a pool?
No, 3250 Holly Way does not have a pool.
Does 3250 Holly Way have accessible units?
No, 3250 Holly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 Holly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3250 Holly Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3250 Holly Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3250 Holly Way does not have units with air conditioning.
