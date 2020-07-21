Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bonita
Find more places like 3250 Holly Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bonita, CA
/
3250 Holly Way
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3250 Holly Way
3250 Holly Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bonita
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3250 Holly Way, Bonita, CA 91910
La Presa
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Please call listing agent Paul Ferrell, Park Pacific Properties (858) 449-5090 for more information or showing appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3250 Holly Way have any available units?
3250 Holly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonita, CA
.
What amenities does 3250 Holly Way have?
Some of 3250 Holly Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3250 Holly Way currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Holly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 Holly Way pet-friendly?
No, 3250 Holly Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonita
.
Does 3250 Holly Way offer parking?
Yes, 3250 Holly Way offers parking.
Does 3250 Holly Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3250 Holly Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 Holly Way have a pool?
No, 3250 Holly Way does not have a pool.
Does 3250 Holly Way have accessible units?
No, 3250 Holly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 Holly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3250 Holly Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3250 Holly Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3250 Holly Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd
Bonita, CA 91902
Similar Pages
Bonita 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bonita Apartments with Gyms
Bonita Apartments with Parking
Bonita Apartments with Pools
Bonita Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Coronado, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Lakeside, CA
Del Mar, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
La Presa, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College