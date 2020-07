Amenities

on-site laundry garage gym tennis court accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Great quiet condo with easy freeway access to the I-54 and zoned for excellent Bonita and Chula Vista schools. Looking for neat and clean long term tenants. No pets, no smoking, no drugs. Good credit and rental history required. One parking space and one car garage. Military welcome. Available for immediate move in.