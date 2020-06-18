All apartments in Bonita
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2920 Briarwood Road #H9

2920 Briarwood Road · (619) 291-5555 ext. 1193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!** Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home has Vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and a lofted closet in one of the bedrooms. Enjoy cozy fires by the fireplace and a bath in the upgraded Jack & Jill bathroom. You will appreciate the convenience of a washer and dryer in your own home. Community features a Pool, Barbecue and recreation room. Water and Trash included! $125 garage fee paid for by owners to allow additional private parking not available to all tenants in condominium area. Tenants will have access to covered space in addition to garage and a parking pass for guests (3 total spaces!)
DRE01197438

(RLNE4854891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 have any available units?
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 have?
Some of 2920 Briarwood Road #H9's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 does offer parking.
Does 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 have a pool?
Yes, 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 has a pool.
Does 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 have accessible units?
No, 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2920 Briarwood Road #H9 has units with air conditioning.

