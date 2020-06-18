Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!** Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home has Vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and a lofted closet in one of the bedrooms. Enjoy cozy fires by the fireplace and a bath in the upgraded Jack & Jill bathroom. You will appreciate the convenience of a washer and dryer in your own home. Community features a Pool, Barbecue and recreation room. Water and Trash included! $125 garage fee paid for by owners to allow additional private parking not available to all tenants in condominium area. Tenants will have access to covered space in addition to garage and a parking pass for guests (3 total spaces!)

DRE01197438



(RLNE4854891)