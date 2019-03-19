All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 North ALPINE Drive

810 N Alpine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

810 N Alpine Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Located in the desirable flats of Beverly Hills, this gated Mediterranean estate is situated on almost half an acre. Grand entry with beautiful wrought iron staircase. Original painted ceilings and wooden beams throughout. Large gourmet kitchen has four ovens, island, breakfast area and opens to the family room. Outdoor patio area located just off the formal dining room, great for entertaining. Master suite features his and hers walk-in closets, separate bathrooms and fireplace. Spacious bedrooms all featuring en suite bathrooms. Guest house with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. Backyard has both a full sized tennis court as well as a large pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 North ALPINE Drive have any available units?
810 North ALPINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 810 North ALPINE Drive have?
Some of 810 North ALPINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 North ALPINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
810 North ALPINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 North ALPINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 810 North ALPINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 810 North ALPINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 810 North ALPINE Drive offers parking.
Does 810 North ALPINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 North ALPINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 North ALPINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 810 North ALPINE Drive has a pool.
Does 810 North ALPINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 810 North ALPINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 810 North ALPINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 North ALPINE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 North ALPINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 North ALPINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
