810 North ALPINE Drive

Located in the desirable flats of Beverly Hills, this gated Mediterranean estate is situated on almost half an acre. Grand entry with beautiful wrought iron staircase. Original painted ceilings and wooden beams throughout. Large gourmet kitchen has four ovens, island, breakfast area and opens to the family room. Outdoor patio area located just off the formal dining room, great for entertaining. Master suite features his and hers walk-in closets, separate bathrooms and fireplace. Spacious bedrooms all featuring en suite bathrooms. Guest house with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. Backyard has both a full sized tennis court as well as a large pool.