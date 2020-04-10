All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

727 North ALTA Drive

727 Alta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

727 Alta Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Situated only minutes from the heart of Beverly Hills, this stunning six-bedroom, six-bathroom entertainers dream home is situated on over half an acre on one of the most coveted blocks in the exclusive tree-lined flats of Beverly Hills. Gated and ultra-private this sleek and sophisticated Architectural Mediterranean villa features a large eat-in gourmet chef's kitchen, expansive dining and living room, and a private outdoor lounge which opens to the tennis court, pavilion, pool, and spa and separates detached guesthouse. The grand master bedroom features a luxurious spa bath, shower, and an oversized walk-in closet. Property available immediately and furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 North ALTA Drive have any available units?
727 North ALTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 727 North ALTA Drive have?
Some of 727 North ALTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 North ALTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
727 North ALTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 North ALTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 727 North ALTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 727 North ALTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 727 North ALTA Drive offers parking.
Does 727 North ALTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 North ALTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 North ALTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 727 North ALTA Drive has a pool.
Does 727 North ALTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 727 North ALTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 727 North ALTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 North ALTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 727 North ALTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 North ALTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

