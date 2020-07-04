All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:09 PM

517 N Elm Drive

517 North Elm Drive · (310) 927-4819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

517 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

7 Bed · 6 Bath · 5158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
For Showings, offers, questions- Contact property manager Milan
310.951.5478 txt before call
Milan@charles-company.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 517 N Elm Drive have any available units?
517 N Elm Drive has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 517 N Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 N Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 N Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 517 N Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 517 N Elm Drive offer parking?
No, 517 N Elm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 517 N Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 N Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 N Elm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 517 N Elm Drive has a pool.
Does 517 N Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 N Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 N Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 N Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 N Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 N Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

