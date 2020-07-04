Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like
517 N Elm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
517 N Elm Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:09 PM
Find Out More
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
517 N Elm Drive
517 North Elm Drive
·
(310) 927-4819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Location
517 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
7 Bedrooms
Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now
$18,000
7 Bed · 6 Bath · 5158 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
For Showings, offers, questions- Contact property manager Milan
310.951.5478 txt before call
Milan@charles-company.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 517 N Elm Drive have any available units?
517 N Elm Drive has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 517 N Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 N Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 N Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 517 N Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills
.
Does 517 N Elm Drive offer parking?
No, 517 N Elm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 517 N Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 N Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 N Elm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 517 N Elm Drive has a pool.
Does 517 N Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 N Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 N Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 N Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 N Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 N Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Beverly Hills 1 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Whittier, CA
Downey, CA
Westmont, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Compton, CA
Topanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
El Segundo, CA
Moorpark, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
Temple City, CA
Castaic, CA
West Carson, CA
Cudahy, CA
La Mirada, CA
Altadena, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts