475 S Clark Dr
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:44 AM
475 S Clark Dr
475 South Clark Drive
No Longer Available
Location
475 South Clark Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in great neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms + Office/Den. Open living / dining with access to patio. Lovely backyard and detached 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 475 S Clark Dr have any available units?
475 S Clark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Beverly Hills, CA
.
Is 475 S Clark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
475 S Clark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 S Clark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 475 S Clark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills
.
Does 475 S Clark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 475 S Clark Dr offers parking.
Does 475 S Clark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 S Clark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 S Clark Dr have a pool?
No, 475 S Clark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 475 S Clark Dr have accessible units?
No, 475 S Clark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 475 S Clark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 S Clark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 S Clark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 S Clark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
