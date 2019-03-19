Rent Calculator
446 Maple Dr Unit: 7
Find more places like 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1 of 1
446 Maple Dr Unit: 7
446 South Maple Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
446 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lower Front Unit with Bright Light and Front Street Views, Stove, Refrigerator, Laundry Facility, Pets OK, 1 Parking Space.
Call Ashley to schedule viewing!
Rent Ready Negotiable between current and future tenant
*Utilities Not Included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have any available units?
446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Beverly Hills, CA
.
What amenities does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have?
Some of 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 currently offering any rent specials?
446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 is pet friendly.
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 offer parking?
Yes, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 offers parking.
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have a pool?
No, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 does not have a pool.
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have accessible units?
No, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
