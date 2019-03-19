All apartments in Beverly Hills
446 Maple Dr Unit: 7

446 South Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

446 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lower Front Unit with Bright Light and Front Street Views, Stove, Refrigerator, Laundry Facility, Pets OK, 1 Parking Space.

Call Ashley to schedule viewing!
Rent Ready Negotiable between current and future tenant

*Utilities Not Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have any available units?
446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have?
Some of 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 currently offering any rent specials?
446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 is pet friendly.
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 offer parking?
Yes, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 offers parking.
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have a pool?
No, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 does not have a pool.
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have accessible units?
No, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 446 Maple Dr Unit: 7 does not have units with air conditioning.

