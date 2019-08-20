440 North OAKHURST Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage lobby

Rare Beverly Hills location for lease. This beautiful and spacious unit features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal entry, open floor plan, hardwood floors, lovely balcony off of living room, updated kitchen, granite countertops, dual oven, stainless appliances, and large bedrooms. The building offers controlled access, warm and welcoming lobby area, pool and Jacuzzi, and side by side parking spaces. No shared wall with another unit. Minutes from brandy West Hollywood restaurants and shops in addition to all that Beverly Hills has to offer.