Beverly Hills, CA
440 North OAKHURST Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

440 North OAKHURST Drive

440 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

440 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Rare Beverly Hills location for lease. This beautiful and spacious unit features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal entry, open floor plan, hardwood floors, lovely balcony off of living room, updated kitchen, granite countertops, dual oven, stainless appliances, and large bedrooms. The building offers controlled access, warm and welcoming lobby area, pool and Jacuzzi, and side by side parking spaces. No shared wall with another unit. Minutes from brandy West Hollywood restaurants and shops in addition to all that Beverly Hills has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 North OAKHURST Drive have any available units?
440 North OAKHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 440 North OAKHURST Drive have?
Some of 440 North OAKHURST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 North OAKHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
440 North OAKHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 North OAKHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 440 North OAKHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 440 North OAKHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 440 North OAKHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 440 North OAKHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 North OAKHURST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 North OAKHURST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 440 North OAKHURST Drive has a pool.
Does 440 North OAKHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 440 North OAKHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 440 North OAKHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 North OAKHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 North OAKHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 North OAKHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
