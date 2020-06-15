439 S Maple Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful town house located in Beverly Hills - Property Id: 216328



This beautiful duplex is located in the heart of Beverly Hills with easy access to Olympic. It has 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths. On top of the bedrooms and bathrooms, it also comes with a formal dining room, a breakfast room, and a living room. It also can accommodate two cars in its garage. The unit has also undergone some renovations so all of the paint, flooring, and counters are brand new.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216328

Property Id 216328



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5517357)