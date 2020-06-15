All apartments in Beverly Hills
439 S Maple Dr

439 South Maple Drive · (213) 536-1527
Location

439 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4750 · Avail. now

$4,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful town house located in Beverly Hills - Property Id: 216328

This beautiful duplex is located in the heart of Beverly Hills with easy access to Olympic. It has 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths. On top of the bedrooms and bathrooms, it also comes with a formal dining room, a breakfast room, and a living room. It also can accommodate two cars in its garage. The unit has also undergone some renovations so all of the paint, flooring, and counters are brand new.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216328
Property Id 216328

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5517357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 S Maple Dr have any available units?
439 S Maple Dr has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 439 S Maple Dr have?
Some of 439 S Maple Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 S Maple Dr currently offering any rent specials?
439 S Maple Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 S Maple Dr pet-friendly?
No, 439 S Maple Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 439 S Maple Dr offer parking?
Yes, 439 S Maple Dr does offer parking.
Does 439 S Maple Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 S Maple Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 S Maple Dr have a pool?
No, 439 S Maple Dr does not have a pool.
Does 439 S Maple Dr have accessible units?
No, 439 S Maple Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 439 S Maple Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 S Maple Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 439 S Maple Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 S Maple Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
