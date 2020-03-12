All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 432 North Oakhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
432 North Oakhurst Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

432 North Oakhurst Drive

432 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

432 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
hot tub
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Attention Tenants: A unique, sophisticated penthouse condo in the 432 Oakhurst with open floorplan, perfect for entertaining and outdoor dining. Modern hardwood flooring in living areas, automated shades and expansive views to Beverly Hills and Century City. Spacious gourmet kitchen with oversized center island,48" Subzero refrigerator/freezer, built-in Miele coffee machine and top of the line appliances, Italian cabinetry throughout and floor-to-ceiling windows/sliding doors. Beautifully appointed bathrooms. In addition, entertain in style or meditate on your private and very generous size rooftop deck w/spa and 360 degree views. A world-class property in Beverly Hills, only 1 block from shopping and restaurants.
Agent Remarks : Penthouse furniture belongs to owner. Can be rented furnished as is, or unfurnished. Listed by Chaya Van Essen - Hilton & Hyland

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/432-n-oakhurst-dr-beverly-hills-ca-90210-usa-unit-506/91e2ea78-b3f0-4b90-8640-44431141fc9b

(RLNE5535341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 North Oakhurst Drive have any available units?
432 North Oakhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 432 North Oakhurst Drive have?
Some of 432 North Oakhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 North Oakhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
432 North Oakhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 North Oakhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 432 North Oakhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 432 North Oakhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 432 North Oakhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 432 North Oakhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 North Oakhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 North Oakhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 432 North Oakhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 432 North Oakhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 432 North Oakhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 432 North Oakhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 North Oakhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 North Oakhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 North Oakhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts