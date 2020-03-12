432 North Oakhurst Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors hot tub furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Attention Tenants: A unique, sophisticated penthouse condo in the 432 Oakhurst with open floorplan, perfect for entertaining and outdoor dining. Modern hardwood flooring in living areas, automated shades and expansive views to Beverly Hills and Century City. Spacious gourmet kitchen with oversized center island,48" Subzero refrigerator/freezer, built-in Miele coffee machine and top of the line appliances, Italian cabinetry throughout and floor-to-ceiling windows/sliding doors. Beautifully appointed bathrooms. In addition, entertain in style or meditate on your private and very generous size rooftop deck w/spa and 360 degree views. A world-class property in Beverly Hills, only 1 block from shopping and restaurants.

Agent Remarks : Penthouse furniture belongs to owner. Can be rented furnished as is, or unfurnished. Listed by Chaya Van Essen - Hilton & Hyland



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/432-n-oakhurst-dr-beverly-hills-ca-90210-usa-unit-506/91e2ea78-b3f0-4b90-8640-44431141fc9b



