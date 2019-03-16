425 North MAPLE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub valet service

"Le Faubourg" Luxury condo in the heart of Beverly Hills. A fabulous open floor plan with French doors leading to Juliette balconies in the living rm and dining area with a view of tree tops. Large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, coat closet and dressing area as well as marble bathtub & shower, 3 other bedrooms with it's own bath. Full service building, amenities incl doorman/concierge, valet, gym, pool and spa. 3 parking spaces. Walking distance to world-class dining, shopping & all that is famous within Beverly Hills for style, luxury & elegance. Truly a gem of a property to be seen and noticed in the finest cities in the world.