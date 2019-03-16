All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 425 North MAPLE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
425 North MAPLE Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 5:52 PM

425 North MAPLE Drive

425 N Maple Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

425 N Maple Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
valet service
"Le Faubourg" Luxury condo in the heart of Beverly Hills. A fabulous open floor plan with French doors leading to Juliette balconies in the living rm and dining area with a view of tree tops. Large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, coat closet and dressing area as well as marble bathtub & shower, 3 other bedrooms with it's own bath. Full service building, amenities incl doorman/concierge, valet, gym, pool and spa. 3 parking spaces. Walking distance to world-class dining, shopping & all that is famous within Beverly Hills for style, luxury & elegance. Truly a gem of a property to be seen and noticed in the finest cities in the world.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 North MAPLE Drive have any available units?
425 North MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 425 North MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 425 North MAPLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 North MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425 North MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 North MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 425 North MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 425 North MAPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 425 North MAPLE Drive offers parking.
Does 425 North MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 North MAPLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 North MAPLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 425 North MAPLE Drive has a pool.
Does 425 North MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 425 North MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425 North MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 North MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 North MAPLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 North MAPLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts