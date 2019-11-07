All apartments in Beverly Hills
419 South MAPLE Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

419 South MAPLE Drive

419 South Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

419 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit with brand new AC units, kitchen, and washer/dryer unit. Upper unit, stairs are required. Comes with a parking space. PLEASE VIEW PRIVATE REMARKS FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS. 419 1/2 is address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

