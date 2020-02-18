Rent Calculator
All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 406 North PALM Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Beverly Hills, CA
406 North PALM Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
406 North PALM Drive
406 North Palm Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
406 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Centrally located on one of the best blocks in Beverly Hills. Available immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 406 North PALM Drive have any available units?
406 North PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Beverly Hills, CA
.
Is 406 North PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
406 North PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 North PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 406 North PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills
.
Does 406 North PALM Drive offer parking?
No, 406 North PALM Drive does not offer parking.
Does 406 North PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 North PALM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 North PALM Drive have a pool?
No, 406 North PALM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 406 North PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 406 North PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 406 North PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 North PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 North PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 North PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
