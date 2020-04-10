352 South PALM Drive

Amenities
This charming Spanish home is conveniently located in the heart of Beverly Hills! Features include updated 3 bedroom/2 baths, formal dining room, breakfast area with lovely views of the private courtyard. Must see the newly renovated living room, with 19- foot ceilings, crown moldings decorative beams. Lots of natural light, gas fireplace and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Formal kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large fridge & washer/dryer. This wonderful home has a 2 car garage, with lots of storage space and lovely back yard. Close to Beverly Hills schools and minutes away from Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, Century City shopping and dining!