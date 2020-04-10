All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

352 South PALM Drive

352 South Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

352 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This charming Spanish home is conveniently located in the heart of Beverly Hills! Features include updated 3 bedroom/2 baths, formal dining room, breakfast area with lovely views of the private courtyard. Must see the newly renovated living room, with 19- foot ceilings, crown moldings decorative beams. Lots of natural light, gas fireplace and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Formal kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large fridge & washer/dryer. This wonderful home has a 2 car garage, with lots of storage space and lovely back yard. Close to Beverly Hills schools and minutes away from Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, Century City shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 South PALM Drive have any available units?
352 South PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 352 South PALM Drive have?
Some of 352 South PALM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 South PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
352 South PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 South PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 352 South PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 352 South PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 352 South PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 352 South PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 South PALM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 South PALM Drive have a pool?
No, 352 South PALM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 352 South PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 352 South PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 352 South PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 South PALM Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 352 South PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 South PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
