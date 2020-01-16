351 S Camden Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom Beverly Hills Apartment - Property Id: 143244



Massive Space (2100 sq ft). Upstairs unit with 3 beds, 3 baths and a bonus area for an office. Beautiful, spacious Beverly Hills apt with tons of living space and storage space. On-site laundry and it comes with garage parking and covered parking for 2 cars. Beautiful hardwood floors and central AC. Double pane windows help keep the climate cool and noise free. Pets welcome with additional $500 deposit. Kitchen has stove and dishwasher. No Fridge. On site Laundry Room. Tenants pay for all utilities. Cost for water, trash and sewage are paid proportionally by tenants also. Beautiful home, located near Roxbury Park, Century City, Rodeo Dr. and minutes from Westside and UCLA.



Text Showpads Rental Showings for in-person viewing 323-892-7237



DETAILS/REQUIREMENTS

- No utilities included:

- Tenants pay gas and electric

- Tenants pay shared %age of common water and trash

- No Evictions or BK

- Min. income: 3x Rent

- Pet Deposit $500

- Security Deposit - same as rent

- 1 year Lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143244

Property Id 143244



(RLNE5434057)