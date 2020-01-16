All apartments in Beverly Hills
Location

351 South Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom Beverly Hills Apartment - Property Id: 143244

Massive Space (2100 sq ft). Upstairs unit with 3 beds, 3 baths and a bonus area for an office. Beautiful, spacious Beverly Hills apt with tons of living space and storage space. On-site laundry and it comes with garage parking and covered parking for 2 cars. Beautiful hardwood floors and central AC. Double pane windows help keep the climate cool and noise free. Pets welcome with additional $500 deposit. Kitchen has stove and dishwasher. No Fridge. On site Laundry Room. Tenants pay for all utilities. Cost for water, trash and sewage are paid proportionally by tenants also. Beautiful home, located near Roxbury Park, Century City, Rodeo Dr. and minutes from Westside and UCLA.

Text Showpads Rental Showings for in-person viewing 323-892-7237

DETAILS/REQUIREMENTS
- No utilities included:
- Tenants pay gas and electric
- Tenants pay shared %age of common water and trash
- No Evictions or BK
- Min. income: 3x Rent
- Pet Deposit $500
- Security Deposit - same as rent
- 1 year Lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143244
Property Id 143244

(RLNE5434057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 S Camden Dr have any available units?
351 S Camden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 351 S Camden Dr have?
Some of 351 S Camden Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 S Camden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
351 S Camden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 S Camden Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 S Camden Dr is pet friendly.
Does 351 S Camden Dr offer parking?
Yes, 351 S Camden Dr offers parking.
Does 351 S Camden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 S Camden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 S Camden Dr have a pool?
No, 351 S Camden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 351 S Camden Dr have accessible units?
No, 351 S Camden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 351 S Camden Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 S Camden Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 S Camden Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 351 S Camden Dr has units with air conditioning.
