Beverly Hills, CA
349 North OAKHURST Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

349 North OAKHURST Drive

349 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

349 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1 Bed + 1 Bath Apartment in Beverly Hills. Nestled on a quiet treelined street , spacious , bright with exceptional private patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Plenty of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

