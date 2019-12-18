340 S Clark Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated fireplace courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Fully furnished and remodeled Spanish style Beverly Hills gem. Home is filled with natural light with an abundance of windows, skylight, recessed lighting and high ceilings. The spacious living room features a marble fireplace and leads into an extra-large hallway for a very inviting feeling. The master bedroom is spacious and features a separate shower and tub in the bathroom. The lot is very private with a front courtyard area, an abundance of parking spaces, a private backyard grass area and finished two car garage. LG front loading washer and dryer set, TV's, furniture, furnishings and refrigerator are included. Within walking distance to world famous restaurants and entertainment and in the highly desirable Beverly Hills school district.