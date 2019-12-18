All apartments in Beverly Hills
340 S Clark Drive

340 South Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

340 South Clark Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Fully furnished and remodeled Spanish style Beverly Hills gem. Home is filled with natural light with an abundance of windows, skylight, recessed lighting and high ceilings. The spacious living room features a marble fireplace and leads into an extra-large hallway for a very inviting feeling. The master bedroom is spacious and features a separate shower and tub in the bathroom. The lot is very private with a front courtyard area, an abundance of parking spaces, a private backyard grass area and finished two car garage. LG front loading washer and dryer set, TV's, furniture, furnishings and refrigerator are included. Within walking distance to world famous restaurants and entertainment and in the highly desirable Beverly Hills school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 S Clark Drive have any available units?
340 S Clark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 340 S Clark Drive have?
Some of 340 S Clark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 S Clark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
340 S Clark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 S Clark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 340 S Clark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 340 S Clark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 340 S Clark Drive offers parking.
Does 340 S Clark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 S Clark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 S Clark Drive have a pool?
No, 340 S Clark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 340 S Clark Drive have accessible units?
No, 340 S Clark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 340 S Clark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 S Clark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 S Clark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 S Clark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
