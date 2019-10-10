All apartments in Beverly Hills
329 South REEVES Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:05 PM

329 South REEVES Drive

329 S Reeves Dr · No Longer Available
Location

329 S Reeves Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Short term lease available. Minimum of 30 days. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills on a beautiful treelined street, this spacious upper unit duplex which was recently remodeled is near world class shopping, fine restaurants, and Rodeo Drive. You will instantly fall in love with this designer decorated modern chic apartment. You can enjoying a nice cold beverage on the balcony or host a lovely dinner. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout this spacious place you can call home.Fully equipped with everything you will possibly need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 South REEVES Drive have any available units?
329 South REEVES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 329 South REEVES Drive have?
Some of 329 South REEVES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 South REEVES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
329 South REEVES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 South REEVES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 329 South REEVES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 329 South REEVES Drive offer parking?
No, 329 South REEVES Drive does not offer parking.
Does 329 South REEVES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 South REEVES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 South REEVES Drive have a pool?
No, 329 South REEVES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 329 South REEVES Drive have accessible units?
No, 329 South REEVES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 329 South REEVES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 South REEVES Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 329 South REEVES Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 South REEVES Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
