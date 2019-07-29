All apartments in Beverly Hills
322 Clark Dr
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

322 Clark Dr

322 North Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

322 North Clark Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Beverly Hills Hot Spot with Guest House - Property Id: 138802

Amazing Beverly Hills 3 bedroom house with a pool and guest suite in the back. Located on a quiet street, just North of Olympic in the heart of Beverly Hills. The house has much of the original charm with hardwood floors and crown moldings throughout. The kitchen has been updated with modern counters and appliances. There is a master suite with updated bath. The large hallway bath has also been given TLC. Central air and heat throughout and a beautiful pool out back. Last but not least, the garage has been converted into a guest suite that can be used as an office, playroom or fitness room. It has it's own 3/4 bath. Tenants pay all utilities, including pool maintenance and gardener. Pets OK. Ready for immediate move in.

Text SHOWPADS Rental Showings at 323-892-7237 to book in-person showings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138802p
Property Id 138802

(RLNE5033421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Clark Dr have any available units?
322 Clark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 322 Clark Dr have?
Some of 322 Clark Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Clark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
322 Clark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Clark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Clark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 322 Clark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 322 Clark Dr offers parking.
Does 322 Clark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Clark Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Clark Dr have a pool?
Yes, 322 Clark Dr has a pool.
Does 322 Clark Dr have accessible units?
No, 322 Clark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Clark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Clark Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Clark Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 Clark Dr has units with air conditioning.
