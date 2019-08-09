309 S. Doheny Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Spacious and Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Prime Beverly Hills - BEVERLY HILLS PRIME APARTMENT Lower Rear units in 6-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. This a well-lit, spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit located in the Beverly Hills school district with recently installed laminate flooring, ceramic tile in kitchen and both bathrooms along with updated vanities, quartz kitchen counters and energy efficient double pane windows. The bedrooms are spacious with large walk-in closets. This unit includes stainless steel cook top, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The building is located in a prime Beverly Hills location within walking distance to world famous Rodeo Drive and fine dining. Centrally located to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, West Hollywood, Century City, Downtown LA, Santa Monica, UCLA and USC.



*Security deposit between 1.5x-2x month's rent based on standard applicant qualifying factors.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5046279)