Beverly Hills, CA
309 S. Doheny Dr.
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

309 S. Doheny Dr.

309 South Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious and Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Prime Beverly Hills - BEVERLY HILLS PRIME APARTMENT Lower Rear units in 6-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. This a well-lit, spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit located in the Beverly Hills school district with recently installed laminate flooring, ceramic tile in kitchen and both bathrooms along with updated vanities, quartz kitchen counters and energy efficient double pane windows. The bedrooms are spacious with large walk-in closets. This unit includes stainless steel cook top, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The building is located in a prime Beverly Hills location within walking distance to world famous Rodeo Drive and fine dining. Centrally located to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, West Hollywood, Century City, Downtown LA, Santa Monica, UCLA and USC.

*Security deposit between 1.5x-2x month's rent based on standard applicant qualifying factors.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5046279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 S. Doheny Dr. have any available units?
309 S. Doheny Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 309 S. Doheny Dr. have?
Some of 309 S. Doheny Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 S. Doheny Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
309 S. Doheny Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 S. Doheny Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 S. Doheny Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 309 S. Doheny Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 309 S. Doheny Dr. offers parking.
Does 309 S. Doheny Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 S. Doheny Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 S. Doheny Dr. have a pool?
No, 309 S. Doheny Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 309 S. Doheny Dr. have accessible units?
No, 309 S. Doheny Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 309 S. Doheny Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 S. Doheny Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 S. Doheny Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 S. Doheny Dr. has units with air conditioning.
