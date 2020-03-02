All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:42 AM

277 South SPALDING Drive

277 South Spalding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

277 South Spalding Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Rare to be found in the heart of Beverly Hills, this sumptuous penthouse offers the luxury living as its best: Two stories, 3 En Suite bed/4bath and an office, with elevator only shared with second penthouse. The voluminous master bedroom offers a very generous walk-in closet and a lavish master bathroom with double sink, Spa tub and separate shower w/ expensive finishes. Spacious living area with 2-story high ceiling, filled up with light, French windows and balconies all around. Opulent Staircase leading to your private rooftop terrace with cabana in a zen luscious Japenese garden setting.This penthouse is rented furnished! Just bring your toothbrush and live the California life!Secluded feeling yet next to all the Beverly Hills fun! Shopping, restaurants...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 South SPALDING Drive have any available units?
277 South SPALDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 277 South SPALDING Drive have?
Some of 277 South SPALDING Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 South SPALDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
277 South SPALDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 South SPALDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 277 South SPALDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 277 South SPALDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 277 South SPALDING Drive offers parking.
Does 277 South SPALDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 South SPALDING Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 South SPALDING Drive have a pool?
No, 277 South SPALDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 277 South SPALDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 277 South SPALDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 277 South SPALDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 South SPALDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 277 South SPALDING Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 South SPALDING Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
