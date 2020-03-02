277 South SPALDING Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Rare to be found in the heart of Beverly Hills, this sumptuous penthouse offers the luxury living as its best: Two stories, 3 En Suite bed/4bath and an office, with elevator only shared with second penthouse. The voluminous master bedroom offers a very generous walk-in closet and a lavish master bathroom with double sink, Spa tub and separate shower w/ expensive finishes. Spacious living area with 2-story high ceiling, filled up with light, French windows and balconies all around. Opulent Staircase leading to your private rooftop terrace with cabana in a zen luscious Japenese garden setting.This penthouse is rented furnished! Just bring your toothbrush and live the California life!Secluded feeling yet next to all the Beverly Hills fun! Shopping, restaurants...