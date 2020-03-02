277 South SPALDING Drive

Amenities
Rare to be found in the heart of Beverly Hills, this sumptuous penthouse offers the luxury living as its best: Two stories, 3 En Suite bed/4bath and an office, with elevator only shared with second penthouse. The voluminous master bedroom offers a very generous walk-in closet and a lavish master bathroom with double sink, Spa tub and separate shower w/ expensive finishes. Spacious living area with 2-story high ceiling, filled up with light, French windows and balconies all around. Opulent Staircase leading to your private rooftop terrace with cabana in a zen luscious Japenese garden setting.This penthouse is rented furnished! Just bring your toothbrush and live the California life!Secluded feeling yet next to all the Beverly Hills fun! Shopping, restaurants...