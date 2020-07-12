All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated July 12 2020

258 S Reeves Dr

258 Reeves Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

258 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This unit is coming soon and will be available to view in June 2020! Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath featuring hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with dining nook with stove and lots of cabinets. An oversize closet in the master bedroom! Separate shared laundry room with a washer and dryer. Garage parking in rear. Lovely front and back courtyard with a beautiful garden and patio furniture. This is a must-see this old Hollywood era charmer! From this gorgeous, residential Beverly Hills neighbourhood, get easy access to downtown Beverly Hills (only one block away!), Century City, movie studios, the Grove, and all the shopping and entertainment! Pet Friendly, Minimum 1-year lease. Please note that the occupancy limit is 5 occupants for a 2-bedroom unit; income must be 3xs the rent; we do not &quot;hold&quot; units for more than 10 days without an approved app and deposit. SKY Properties Inc., California Bureau of Real Estate License ID: 01242008. *Pictures are of a similar unit*.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 S Reeves Dr have any available units?
258 S Reeves Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 258 S Reeves Dr have?
Some of 258 S Reeves Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 S Reeves Dr currently offering any rent specials?
258 S Reeves Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 S Reeves Dr pet-friendly?
No, 258 S Reeves Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 258 S Reeves Dr offer parking?
Yes, 258 S Reeves Dr offers parking.
Does 258 S Reeves Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 S Reeves Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 S Reeves Dr have a pool?
No, 258 S Reeves Dr does not have a pool.
Does 258 S Reeves Dr have accessible units?
No, 258 S Reeves Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 258 S Reeves Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 S Reeves Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 S Reeves Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 S Reeves Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
