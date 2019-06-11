All apartments in Beverly Hills
256 S Maple Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:24 PM

256 S Maple Drive

256 South Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

256 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Vacant and Ready for Move In Immediately. Please contact us with your full name and license number.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 S Maple Drive have any available units?
256 S Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
Is 256 S Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
256 S Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 S Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 256 S Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 256 S Maple Drive offer parking?
No, 256 S Maple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 256 S Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 S Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 S Maple Drive have a pool?
Yes, 256 S Maple Drive has a pool.
Does 256 S Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 256 S Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 256 S Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 S Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 256 S Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 S Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
