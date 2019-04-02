All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

252 South DOHENY Drive

252 South Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

252 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Ideally located 1 1/2 blocks South of Wilshire Boulevard on Doheny Drive in BEVERLY HILLS, this garden style apartment offers a spacious 1 bedroom + 1 bath on the first floor. Features include a good size living room with a dining area, kitchen w/ contemporary appliances, full bathroom and a bedroom suitable for a KING SIZE BED. Both the living room and bedroom have built-in wall A/C units plus ceiling fans for additional comfort. Unit has been freshly painted, new water-proof wood laminate flooring throughout, crown moldings, closet organizers and comes with 1 COVERED PARKING SPOT?and a community laundry room. With a WALK SCORE of 85, you are w/in minutes of Starbucks, restaurants, bakeries, houses of worship, Robertson Blvd, Rodeo Drive and the ever-wonderful Beverly Drive. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 South DOHENY Drive have any available units?
252 South DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 252 South DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 252 South DOHENY Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 South DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
252 South DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 South DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 252 South DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 252 South DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 252 South DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 252 South DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 South DOHENY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 South DOHENY Drive have a pool?
No, 252 South DOHENY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 252 South DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 252 South DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 252 South DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 South DOHENY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 South DOHENY Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 252 South DOHENY Drive has units with air conditioning.
