252 South DOHENY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Ideally located 1 1/2 blocks South of Wilshire Boulevard on Doheny Drive in BEVERLY HILLS, this garden style apartment offers a spacious 1 bedroom + 1 bath on the first floor. Features include a good size living room with a dining area, kitchen w/ contemporary appliances, full bathroom and a bedroom suitable for a KING SIZE BED. Both the living room and bedroom have built-in wall A/C units plus ceiling fans for additional comfort. Unit has been freshly painted, new water-proof wood laminate flooring throughout, crown moldings, closet organizers and comes with 1 COVERED PARKING SPOT?and a community laundry room. With a WALK SCORE of 85, you are w/in minutes of Starbucks, restaurants, bakeries, houses of worship, Robertson Blvd, Rodeo Drive and the ever-wonderful Beverly Drive. Truly a must see!