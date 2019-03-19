241 North LA PEER Drive

Amenities
Stunning lower unit in 1936 Spanish Duplex in the desirable location in the City of Beverly Hills. Beautiful Spanish details such as stain glass bay window in living room, & hallway door; newer stainless steel appliances (2017): Subzero Refrigerator, Wolf Range, Asko Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer. High Ceilings, formal living room w/wood burning fireplace w/gas starter. Formal Dining Room; Separate laundry room w/service entrance. 3 beds + 2 Baths + Den, including Master bedroom w/dressing area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout & recently painted throughout. 2035sf (+/-). Front & rear patio space. Detached 2 car-garage included. Central AC/Heat. Close proximity to trendy shopping and restaurants on Robertson Blvd.