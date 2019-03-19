All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 241 North LA PEER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
241 North LA PEER Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

241 North LA PEER Drive

241 North La Peer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

241 North La Peer Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning lower unit in 1936 Spanish Duplex in the desirable location in the City of Beverly Hills. Beautiful Spanish details such as stain glass bay window in living room, & hallway door; newer stainless steel appliances (2017): Subzero Refrigerator, Wolf Range, Asko Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer. High Ceilings, formal living room w/wood burning fireplace w/gas starter. Formal Dining Room; Separate laundry room w/service entrance. 3 beds + 2 Baths + Den, including Master bedroom w/dressing area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout & recently painted throughout. 2035sf (+/-). Front & rear patio space. Detached 2 car-garage included. Central AC/Heat. Close proximity to trendy shopping and restaurants on Robertson Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 North LA PEER Drive have any available units?
241 North LA PEER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 241 North LA PEER Drive have?
Some of 241 North LA PEER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 North LA PEER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
241 North LA PEER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 North LA PEER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 241 North LA PEER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 241 North LA PEER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 241 North LA PEER Drive offers parking.
Does 241 North LA PEER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 North LA PEER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 North LA PEER Drive have a pool?
No, 241 North LA PEER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 241 North LA PEER Drive have accessible units?
No, 241 North LA PEER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 241 North LA PEER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 North LA PEER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 North LA PEER Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 241 North LA PEER Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts