240 South RODEO Drive
240 South RODEO Drive

240 South Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

240 South Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
newer home built in the 90's, brand new kitchen, luxurious, spacious, located near all restaurants and shops, Pets OK, 1 year lease or 1 month minimum short term,owner/agent, 6 car overnight on premises, gated property, easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 South RODEO Drive have any available units?
240 South RODEO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 240 South RODEO Drive have?
Some of 240 South RODEO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 South RODEO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
240 South RODEO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 South RODEO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 South RODEO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 240 South RODEO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 240 South RODEO Drive offers parking.
Does 240 South RODEO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 South RODEO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 South RODEO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 240 South RODEO Drive has a pool.
Does 240 South RODEO Drive have accessible units?
No, 240 South RODEO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 240 South RODEO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 South RODEO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 South RODEO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 South RODEO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
