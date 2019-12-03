232 S. Reeves Drive

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,750* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $2,830* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $2,490* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $2,790/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this roomy Beverly Hills furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and pretty living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX121)



Designed With You In Mind



Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your spacious living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Beverly Hills apartment has to offer.



Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-In-Building Laundry



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in Beverly Hills. Its other name, 90210 has become one of the most recognizable zip codes. Its an upscale neighborhood that is home to many celebrities, luxury hotels and the famous Rodeo Drive shopping district. The star power here is palpable. To relax in an expansive green space, head to the Beverly Gardens, which is a park that stretches for 22 blocks along Santa Monica Boulevard. Next to similarly star-studded Bel Air and West Hollywood, this area has become a must-see destination. The Venice Boardwalk and LAX are both about 25 minutes away by car.



A Few Things To Note



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.