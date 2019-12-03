All apartments in Beverly Hills
232 S. Reeves Drive

232 Reeves Drive · No Longer Available
Location

232 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,750* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,830* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,490* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,790/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this roomy Beverly Hills furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and pretty living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX121)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your spacious living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Beverly Hills apartment has to offer.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Building Laundry

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Beverly Hills. Its other name, 90210 has become one of the most recognizable zip codes. Its an upscale neighborhood that is home to many celebrities, luxury hotels and the famous Rodeo Drive shopping district. The star power here is palpable. To relax in an expansive green space, head to the Beverly Gardens, which is a park that stretches for 22 blocks along Santa Monica Boulevard. Next to similarly star-studded Bel Air and West Hollywood, this area has become a must-see destination. The Venice Boardwalk and LAX are both about 25 minutes away by car.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 S. Reeves Drive have any available units?
232 S. Reeves Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
Is 232 S. Reeves Drive currently offering any rent specials?
232 S. Reeves Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 S. Reeves Drive pet-friendly?
No, 232 S. Reeves Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 232 S. Reeves Drive offer parking?
No, 232 S. Reeves Drive does not offer parking.
Does 232 S. Reeves Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 S. Reeves Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 S. Reeves Drive have a pool?
No, 232 S. Reeves Drive does not have a pool.
Does 232 S. Reeves Drive have accessible units?
No, 232 S. Reeves Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 232 S. Reeves Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 S. Reeves Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 S. Reeves Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 S. Reeves Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

