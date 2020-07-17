231 S Tower Dr I

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry

SPACIOUS STUDIO APARTMENTS IN B.H. - Property Id: 308578



EXCLUSIVE LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION!!!

Large functional studio apartment centrally located in Beverly Hills. Close to the "GROVE", LACMA, LaBREA PARK, CEDAR SINAI HOSPITAL, BEVERLY CENTER, LaCIENEGA PARK the best shopping anywhere, entertainment venues, and public transportation.

Unit Consists of Large main room with hardwood floor, can be used as living room and bedroom, and with a separate kitchen and dinette/breakfast area.

This large studio located on the 2ND floor has lots of closet space, a very large walk-in closet with a make-up table, a full size kitchen with a dinette area, fully applianced, with enough room to whip up a great dish. Great layout with a separate part of the apartment for your bathroom and huge walk-in closet.

A relaxing setting with La Cienega Park being around the corner which offers a variety of fitness activities.



There is a Shared coin operated laundry on-site.



Management pays for The following utilities -Electricity, Gas, Water and Trash.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/231-s-tower-dr-beverly-hills-ca-unit-i/308578

