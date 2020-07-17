All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

231 S Tower Dr I

231 Tower Drive · (818) 515-0646
Location

231 Tower Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit I · Avail. now

$1,850

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
SPACIOUS STUDIO APARTMENTS IN B.H. - Property Id: 308578

EXCLUSIVE LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION!!!
Large functional studio apartment centrally located in Beverly Hills. Close to the "GROVE", LACMA, LaBREA PARK, CEDAR SINAI HOSPITAL, BEVERLY CENTER, LaCIENEGA PARK the best shopping anywhere, entertainment venues, and public transportation.
Unit Consists of Large main room with hardwood floor, can be used as living room and bedroom, and with a separate kitchen and dinette/breakfast area.
This large studio located on the 2ND floor has lots of closet space, a very large walk-in closet with a make-up table, a full size kitchen with a dinette area, fully applianced, with enough room to whip up a great dish. Great layout with a separate part of the apartment for your bathroom and huge walk-in closet.
A relaxing setting with La Cienega Park being around the corner which offers a variety of fitness activities.

There is a Shared coin operated laundry on-site.

Management pays for The following utilities -Electricity, Gas, Water and Trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/231-s-tower-dr-beverly-hills-ca-unit-i/308578
Property Id 308578

(RLNE5944662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 S Tower Dr I have any available units?
231 S Tower Dr I has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 S Tower Dr I have?
Some of 231 S Tower Dr I's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 S Tower Dr I currently offering any rent specials?
231 S Tower Dr I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 S Tower Dr I pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 S Tower Dr I is pet friendly.
Does 231 S Tower Dr I offer parking?
No, 231 S Tower Dr I does not offer parking.
Does 231 S Tower Dr I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 S Tower Dr I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 S Tower Dr I have a pool?
No, 231 S Tower Dr I does not have a pool.
Does 231 S Tower Dr I have accessible units?
No, 231 S Tower Dr I does not have accessible units.
Does 231 S Tower Dr I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 S Tower Dr I has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 S Tower Dr I have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 S Tower Dr I does not have units with air conditioning.
