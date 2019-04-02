All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

225 PALM Drive

225 South Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

225 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 PALM Drive have any available units?
225 PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 225 PALM Drive have?
Some of 225 PALM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
225 PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 225 PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 225 PALM Drive offer parking?
No, 225 PALM Drive does not offer parking.
Does 225 PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 PALM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 PALM Drive have a pool?
No, 225 PALM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 225 PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 225 PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 225 PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
