223 North ALMONT Drive
223 North ALMONT Drive

223 North Almont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

223 North Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 North ALMONT Drive have any available units?
223 North ALMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 223 North ALMONT Drive have?
Some of 223 North ALMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 North ALMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
223 North ALMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 North ALMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive offer parking?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
