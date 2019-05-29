Rent Calculator
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
223 North ALMONT Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
223 North ALMONT Drive
223 North Almont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
223 North Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive have any available units?
223 North ALMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Beverly Hills, CA
.
What amenities does 223 North ALMONT Drive have?
Some of 223 North ALMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 223 North ALMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
223 North ALMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 North ALMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills
.
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive offer parking?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 North ALMONT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 North ALMONT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
