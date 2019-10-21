All apartments in Beverly Hills
218 South Gale Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

218 South Gale Drive

218 South Gale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

218 South Gale Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
good size studio
partal furnished
close to Wilshire BLVD and La Cienega
Private parking space

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/beverly-hills-ca?lid=12340600

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4973525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 South Gale Drive have any available units?
218 South Gale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 218 South Gale Drive have?
Some of 218 South Gale Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 South Gale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
218 South Gale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 South Gale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 218 South Gale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 218 South Gale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 218 South Gale Drive offers parking.
Does 218 South Gale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 South Gale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 South Gale Drive have a pool?
No, 218 South Gale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 218 South Gale Drive have accessible units?
No, 218 South Gale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 218 South Gale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 South Gale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 South Gale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 South Gale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
