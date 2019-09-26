All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 215 South MCCARTY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
215 South MCCARTY Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:00 PM

215 South MCCARTY Drive

215 S Mccarty Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

215 S Mccarty Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Located on a quiet street in highly coveted Beverly Hills, awaits this enchanting traditional home enveloped by lush landscaping for ultimate serenity and privacy. Move-in today and relish your central location, only a stone's throw away from top Beverly Hills shops, restaurants & entertainment. Unwind in the formal living room w/ vaulted beamed ceilings, expansive bay windows & FRPL. Relax in adjacent den/ library w/wet bar. Cook your favorite meals in the fully equipped kitchen w/extensive cabinetry, sleek marble counters & ss appliances. Impressive large dining room. Spacious master w/large walk-in closet, ensuite bath w/beautiful glass shower & spa tub. Additional features include well-appointed guest rooms, built-ins, hardwood & tile floors, elegant crown molding, laundry, gated driveway, 2 car garage & more. Escape to the lovely garden which flaunts stunning greenery, gorgeous white pergola & fountain. Short walk to Beverly Hills HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 South MCCARTY Drive have any available units?
215 South MCCARTY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 215 South MCCARTY Drive have?
Some of 215 South MCCARTY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 South MCCARTY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 South MCCARTY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 South MCCARTY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 215 South MCCARTY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 215 South MCCARTY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 215 South MCCARTY Drive offers parking.
Does 215 South MCCARTY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 South MCCARTY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 South MCCARTY Drive have a pool?
No, 215 South MCCARTY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 South MCCARTY Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 South MCCARTY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 South MCCARTY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 South MCCARTY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 South MCCARTY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 South MCCARTY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts