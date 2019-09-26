215 South MCCARTY Drive

Amenities

Located on a quiet street in highly coveted Beverly Hills, awaits this enchanting traditional home enveloped by lush landscaping for ultimate serenity and privacy. Move-in today and relish your central location, only a stone's throw away from top Beverly Hills shops, restaurants & entertainment. Unwind in the formal living room w/ vaulted beamed ceilings, expansive bay windows & FRPL. Relax in adjacent den/ library w/wet bar. Cook your favorite meals in the fully equipped kitchen w/extensive cabinetry, sleek marble counters & ss appliances. Impressive large dining room. Spacious master w/large walk-in closet, ensuite bath w/beautiful glass shower & spa tub. Additional features include well-appointed guest rooms, built-ins, hardwood & tile floors, elegant crown molding, laundry, gated driveway, 2 car garage & more. Escape to the lovely garden which flaunts stunning greenery, gorgeous white pergola & fountain. Short walk to Beverly Hills HS.