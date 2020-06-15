203 N Almont Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming apartment at the heart of Beverly Hills - Property Id: 89077



This is a charming 1 bedroom apartment that has just been recently renovated. It's strategic location brings Beverly Hills and its amenities closer to you. It's just a half mile away from Cedars Sinai Hospital and the Beverly Hills City Hall. It is also very close to a host of restaurants, movie houses, cafes and retail shops. Are you fan of Farmers' Market ? About four (4) of them occur every week and all of them are just a five (5) minute drive away. The unit will have:



* hardwood floor

* stainless steel appliances (available upon request and for an additional monthly charge)

* centralized air-conditioning

* quiet neighborhood

* pet friendly



Rent is pegged at $2,450.00/month. A security deposit equivalent to a months rent will be expected upon signing of the contract. Finally, all utilities will be paid for by the tenants. Questions? Please contact our manager via email or text message.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89077

Property Id 89077



(RLNE5808358)