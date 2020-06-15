All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

203 N Almont Dr

203 North Almont Drive · (323) 803-8691
Location

203 North Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming apartment at the heart of Beverly Hills - Property Id: 89077

This is a charming 1 bedroom apartment that has just been recently renovated. It's strategic location brings Beverly Hills and its amenities closer to you. It's just a half mile away from Cedars Sinai Hospital and the Beverly Hills City Hall. It is also very close to a host of restaurants, movie houses, cafes and retail shops. Are you fan of Farmers' Market ? About four (4) of them occur every week and all of them are just a five (5) minute drive away. The unit will have:

* hardwood floor
* stainless steel appliances (available upon request and for an additional monthly charge)
* centralized air-conditioning
* quiet neighborhood
* pet friendly

Rent is pegged at $2,450.00/month. A security deposit equivalent to a months rent will be expected upon signing of the contract. Finally, all utilities will be paid for by the tenants. Questions? Please contact our manager via email or text message.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89077
Property Id 89077

(RLNE5808358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 N Almont Dr have any available units?
203 N Almont Dr has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 N Almont Dr have?
Some of 203 N Almont Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 N Almont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
203 N Almont Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 N Almont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 N Almont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 203 N Almont Dr offer parking?
No, 203 N Almont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 203 N Almont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 N Almont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 N Almont Dr have a pool?
No, 203 N Almont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 203 N Almont Dr have accessible units?
No, 203 N Almont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 203 N Almont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 N Almont Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 N Almont Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 N Almont Dr has units with air conditioning.
