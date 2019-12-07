All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated December 7 2019

185 South RODEO Drive

185 S Rodeo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

185 S Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Sublet of fabulous two-story townhouse unit in impeccably restored 1930's traditional old Hollywood building located in the heart of Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive.Highly sought after location close to Beverly Wilshire Hotel, shops and fine dining. Classic finishes include dark hardwood floors, custom crown molding, recessed lighting, stainless steel Viking appliances, marble counter tops, Miele Washer/Dryer in unit. Wood burning fireplace and central heat and air conditioning. Large walk-in closets and spacious spa-like bathrooms. The unit comes with tandem subterranean parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 South RODEO Drive have any available units?
185 South RODEO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 185 South RODEO Drive have?
Some of 185 South RODEO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 South RODEO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
185 South RODEO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 South RODEO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 185 South RODEO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 185 South RODEO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 185 South RODEO Drive offers parking.
Does 185 South RODEO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 South RODEO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 South RODEO Drive have a pool?
No, 185 South RODEO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 185 South RODEO Drive have accessible units?
No, 185 South RODEO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 185 South RODEO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 South RODEO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 South RODEO Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 185 South RODEO Drive has units with air conditioning.
