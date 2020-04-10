All apartments in Beverly Hills
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
1705 CARLA Ridge
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1705 CARLA Ridge

1705 Carla Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
NEWLY PRICED! A private, Zen retreat fit for a celebrity! This luxurious, entertainer's dream is situated in the highly coveted Trousdale Estates enveloped by jaw-dropping city & ocean views. Make this mid-century estate yours & live in the prestigious BH School district as well as moments from the best the city has to offer. Gourmet, chef's kitchen boasts Van Gogh granite counters, ssl Wolf, Miele & Sub-Zero appliances, coffee maker, six-burner range and stylish tile backsplash. A serene oasis, the tranquil and spacious master features a contemporary fireplace, glass doors to the yard and decadent dual baths in onyx & mosaic. Amenities include 12' fountain entry, 11' bi-fold custom Mahogany window, 100' living which opens to yard, sound-proofed theater, fireplaces, stone/terrazzo floors, top-of-the-line security system w/cameras & more. Spend days & nights in the sprawling yard w/endless space for dining/lounging by the pool, all enveloped by lush landscaping/greenery & views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 CARLA Ridge have any available units?
1705 CARLA Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1705 CARLA Ridge have?
Some of 1705 CARLA Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 CARLA Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1705 CARLA Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 CARLA Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1705 CARLA Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1705 CARLA Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1705 CARLA Ridge offers parking.
Does 1705 CARLA Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 CARLA Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 CARLA Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1705 CARLA Ridge has a pool.
Does 1705 CARLA Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1705 CARLA Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 CARLA Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 CARLA Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 CARLA Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 CARLA Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

