166 S Elm Drive

BACK ON THE MARKET!!! Wow! Come check out this charming and TOTALLY RENOVATED Beverly Hills beauty! No expense was spared on the renovation plus the home even has its own address! With 900 sq ft, this spacious upper corner unit 1 BD 1 BA Art Deco apartment features a majestic fireplace mantle, lots of windows to let in an abundance of natural light, wall A/C, and be the first to live with all new EVERYTHING including new flooring, new light fixtures, new recessed lighting, new kitchen with new appliances, and a brand new bathroom! Discover a brilliantly remodeled kitchen showcasing Quartz counters, bright cabinets, beautiful backsplash, and all brand new stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and range microwave, Bedroom features a new ceiling fan and large walk-in closet while the brand new bathroom boasts a modern bath and shower glass enclosure, wall tiles, floor, vanity, toilet, mirror, and a large linen closet. Say goodbye to laundry coins with a brand new stackable washer and dryer in unit! Street permit parking, or Garage w/ remote add $100/mo. Convenient to Beverly Blvd, Rodeo Drive, Beverly Vista, Reeves Park, Montage Hotel, boutiques, restaurants, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!