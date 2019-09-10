All apartments in Beverly Hills
166 S Elm Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

166 S Elm Drive

166 South Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

166 South Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BACK ON THE MARKET!!! Wow! Come check out this charming and TOTALLY RENOVATED Beverly Hills beauty! No expense was spared on the renovation plus the home even has its own address! With 900 sq ft, this spacious upper corner unit 1 BD 1 BA Art Deco apartment features a majestic fireplace mantle, lots of windows to let in an abundance of natural light, wall A/C, and be the first to live with all new EVERYTHING including new flooring, new light fixtures, new recessed lighting, new kitchen with new appliances, and a brand new bathroom! Discover a brilliantly remodeled kitchen showcasing Quartz counters, bright cabinets, beautiful backsplash, and all brand new stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and range microwave, Bedroom features a new ceiling fan and large walk-in closet while the brand new bathroom boasts a modern bath and shower glass enclosure, wall tiles, floor, vanity, toilet, mirror, and a large linen closet. Say goodbye to laundry coins with a brand new stackable washer and dryer in unit! Street permit parking, or Garage w/ remote add $100/mo. Convenient to Beverly Blvd, Rodeo Drive, Beverly Vista, Reeves Park, Montage Hotel, boutiques, restaurants, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 S Elm Drive have any available units?
166 S Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 166 S Elm Drive have?
Some of 166 S Elm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 S Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
166 S Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 S Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 166 S Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 166 S Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 166 S Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 166 S Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 S Elm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 S Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 166 S Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 166 S Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 166 S Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 166 S Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 S Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 S Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 166 S Elm Drive has units with air conditioning.
