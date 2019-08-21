All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:16 AM

162 S S Elm Drive

162 S Elm Dr · No Longer Available
Location

162 S Elm Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! Come check out this recently updated, upper level, Beverly Hills beauty! Enjoy your 1 BD, 1 BA Art-Deco apartment as your private townhouse or condo complete with a separate, private entrance! Be the first to enjoy the newly painted unit in this 880 sq ft unit with real hardwood floors throughout. The living room features a dramatic floor-to-ceiling bay window with beautiful stained glass windows and majestic fireplace mantle. Adjust the temperature to your comfort with the included portable AC unit and central heat. This spacious unit includes a separate dining room with convenient built-in shelving and a total of 4 closets, plenty for extra storage! Discover an immaculate kitchen with a stainless steel refrigerator and stove included. The upgraded bathroom boasts a bathtub and separate shower for your convenience. The bedroom features a ceiling fan and walk-in closet with ample space. Parking is a breeze with one space included in the locked garage.Convenient to Beverly Blvd, Rodeo Drive, Beverly Vista, Reeves Park, Montage Hotel, boutiques, restaurants, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 S S Elm Drive have any available units?
162 S S Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 162 S S Elm Drive have?
Some of 162 S S Elm Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 S S Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
162 S S Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 S S Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 162 S S Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 162 S S Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 162 S S Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 162 S S Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 S S Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 S S Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 162 S S Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 162 S S Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 162 S S Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 162 S S Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 S S Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 S S Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 162 S S Elm Drive has units with air conditioning.
