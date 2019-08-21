162 S S Elm Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! Come check out this recently updated, upper level, Beverly Hills beauty! Enjoy your 1 BD, 1 BA Art-Deco apartment as your private townhouse or condo complete with a separate, private entrance! Be the first to enjoy the newly painted unit in this 880 sq ft unit with real hardwood floors throughout. The living room features a dramatic floor-to-ceiling bay window with beautiful stained glass windows and majestic fireplace mantle. Adjust the temperature to your comfort with the included portable AC unit and central heat. This spacious unit includes a separate dining room with convenient built-in shelving and a total of 4 closets, plenty for extra storage! Discover an immaculate kitchen with a stainless steel refrigerator and stove included. The upgraded bathroom boasts a bathtub and separate shower for your convenience. The bedroom features a ceiling fan and walk-in closet with ample space. Parking is a breeze with one space included in the locked garage.Convenient to Beverly Blvd, Rodeo Drive, Beverly Vista, Reeves Park, Montage Hotel, boutiques, restaurants, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!