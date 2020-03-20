149 South Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Beverly Hills
Super large and bright lower 1 bedroom that is street facing in Beverly Hills. Walking distance to Wilshire, grocery, restaurants, and more. Unit is super spacious and bright with lots of closet space. There is a laundry room on site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 149 South CRESCENT Drive have any available units?
149 South CRESCENT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 149 South CRESCENT Drive have?
Some of 149 South CRESCENT Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 South CRESCENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
149 South CRESCENT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.