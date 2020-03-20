All apartments in Beverly Hills
149 South CRESCENT Drive

149 South Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

149 South Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Super large and bright lower 1 bedroom that is street facing in Beverly Hills. Walking distance to Wilshire, grocery, restaurants, and more. Unit is super spacious and bright with lots of closet space. There is a laundry room on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 South CRESCENT Drive have any available units?
149 South CRESCENT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 149 South CRESCENT Drive have?
Some of 149 South CRESCENT Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 South CRESCENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
149 South CRESCENT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 South CRESCENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 149 South CRESCENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 149 South CRESCENT Drive offer parking?
No, 149 South CRESCENT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 149 South CRESCENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 South CRESCENT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 South CRESCENT Drive have a pool?
No, 149 South CRESCENT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 149 South CRESCENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 149 South CRESCENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 149 South CRESCENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 South CRESCENT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 149 South CRESCENT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 South CRESCENT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
