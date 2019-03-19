All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

148 South CAMDEN Drive

148 South Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

148 South Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
Old world Spanish style building with center courtyard. Full of original period details and character. Spacious 2 bedroom unit. Community laundry. No pets and smoke free environment. Tenants must obtain renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 South CAMDEN Drive have any available units?
148 South CAMDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
Is 148 South CAMDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
148 South CAMDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 South CAMDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 148 South CAMDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 148 South CAMDEN Drive offer parking?
No, 148 South CAMDEN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 148 South CAMDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 South CAMDEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 South CAMDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 148 South CAMDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 148 South CAMDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 148 South CAMDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 148 South CAMDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 South CAMDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 South CAMDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 South CAMDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

