This unit includes complete new kitchen, recently remodeled bath, new windows throughout, new bedroom closet doors and shelves, assigned parking space and storage locker with community laundry facility located on the premises. This location is very walk-able so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Nearby parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and public transportation.