136 South PALM Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

136 South PALM Drive

136 South Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

136 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Remodeled one bedroom apartment unit with 1.5 baths. The apartment includes a brand new kitchen, flooring, bathrooms and closet space. Unit also has a balcony which has access from both the living room and bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 South PALM Drive have any available units?
136 South PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 136 South PALM Drive have?
Some of 136 South PALM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 South PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
136 South PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 South PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 136 South PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 136 South PALM Drive offer parking?
No, 136 South PALM Drive does not offer parking.
Does 136 South PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 South PALM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 South PALM Drive have a pool?
No, 136 South PALM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 136 South PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 136 South PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 136 South PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 South PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 South PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 South PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
